Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Insider Gerd Schenkel Sells 6,300 Shares

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider Gerd Schenkel sold 6,300 shares of Helia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.40 ($2.86), for a total value of A$27,726.30 ($18,004.09).
Helia Group Price Performance
About Helia Group
Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helia Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Helia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.