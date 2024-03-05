Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI) Insider Gerd Schenkel Sells 6,300 Shares

Helia Group Limited (ASX:HLI – Get Free Report) insider Gerd Schenkel sold 6,300 shares of Helia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.40 ($2.86), for a total value of A$27,726.30 ($18,004.09).

Helia Group Price Performance

About Helia Group

(Get Free Report)

Helia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans; and portfolio of seasoned home loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.