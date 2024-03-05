HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 384.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $87.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $87.40 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

