HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 384.0 days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $87.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $87.40 and a 52-week high of $88.00.
About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.