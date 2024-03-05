Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924,447 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Hello Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

