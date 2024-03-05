Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Short Interest Up 21.5% in February

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 70,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 689,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hempacco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hempacco stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.19% of Hempacco as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hempacco Trading Down 3.9 %

HPCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 135,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,663. Hempacco has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

About Hempacco

