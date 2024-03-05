Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,300 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 647,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at about $21,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after buying an additional 397,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1,585.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 270,354 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 254,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 20.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Several research firms have commented on HFWA. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

