Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Up 21.5% in February

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Heritage Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 46,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $105.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

