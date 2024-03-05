Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 715,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 732,601 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.90.
Hesai Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.26.
Institutional Trading of Hesai Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hesai Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,021,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,162 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,412,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hesai Group by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 626,914 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Trading Halts Explained
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.