Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 715,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 732,601 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hesai Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,021,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,162 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,412,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hesai Group by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 838,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 626,914 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

