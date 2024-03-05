HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Announces Dividend of $0.41

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

HFB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HFBA stock remained flat at $28.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. HFB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

HFB Financial Company Profile

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

