HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Announces Dividend of $0.41

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
HFB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of HFBA stock remained flat at $28.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. HFB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.
HFB Financial Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HFB Financial
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for HFB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HFB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.