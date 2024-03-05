Hilton Grand Vacations’ (HGV) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.