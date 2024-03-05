Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,520,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 894,022 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,211,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. 16,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,938. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

