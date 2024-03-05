HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,529 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 136,964 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in HP were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of HP by 111.9% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Up 1.0 %

HPQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,436. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HP

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.