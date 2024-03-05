Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.18

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 113547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

