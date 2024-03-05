IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Insider Sells $150,597.15 in Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $150,597.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Hays Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IBEX alerts:

On Wednesday, February 28th, Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 7,331 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $117,735.86.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 72,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $270.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.63. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IBEX by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in IBEX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 40.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IBEX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.