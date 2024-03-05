iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Up 19.5% in February

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,600 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 406,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iCAD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 673,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,362. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.36. iCAD has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Get iCAD alerts:

Institutional Trading of iCAD

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,087,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in iCAD by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 679,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.