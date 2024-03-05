IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE IDA traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.79. 138,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,428. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.13. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $112.96.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.