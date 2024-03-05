IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,160 shares of company stock valued at $30,943,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $14.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.16. 171,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,631. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.45.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.