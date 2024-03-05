Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of IMH opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
