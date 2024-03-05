ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Andrew Grant Acquires 100,000 Shares

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Grant purchased 100,000 shares of ImpediMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$87,000.00 ($56,493.51).

ImpediMed Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 8.88.

ImpediMed Company Profile

ImpediMed Limited, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema, and deliver snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

