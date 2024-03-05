Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in February

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of ICHBF remained flat at $11.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.