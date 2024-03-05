Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in February

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ICHBF remained flat at $11.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

