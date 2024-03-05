Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,339 shares of company stock valued at $503,846 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

