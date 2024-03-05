Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE IKT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,526. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKT. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

