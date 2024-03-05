Insider Buying: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Acquires 16 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston acquired 16 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$915.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,640.00.

TSE:FFH traded down C$2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1,470.91. 7,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,071. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$863.55 and a 12-month high of C$1,481.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,328.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,224.97.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $19.871 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,641.67.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

