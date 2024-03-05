Insider Buying: Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QALGet Free Report) insider JoAnne Stephenson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.75 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

