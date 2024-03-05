Insider Buying: Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG) Insider Buys 6,115,294 Shares of Stock

Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Trahar bought 6,115,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,461.18 ($15,883.88).
Seafarms Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.
Seafarms Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seafarms Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Seafarms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seafarms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.