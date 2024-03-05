Insider Buying: Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG) Insider Buys 6,115,294 Shares of Stock

Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Trahar bought 6,115,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,461.18 ($15,883.88).

Seafarms Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

Seafarms Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Seafarms Group Limited operates as an aquaculture company in Australia. It is involved in the production, marketing, and selling of fresh and frozen prawns under the Crystal Bay Prawns brand name. The company is also involved in the development of the Sea Dragon prawn aquaculture project in northern Australia.

