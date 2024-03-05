Insider Selling: Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$76,002.00.

TSE CVG traded down C$0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$76.00. 1,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.21. Clairvest Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$68.70 and a 12-month high of C$87.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.71.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

