Insider Selling: H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Sells 15,385 Shares of Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $885,252.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,974.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of HEES traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,567. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $59.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HEES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.