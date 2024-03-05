Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells 1,522 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.27. 24,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,750. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.53.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

