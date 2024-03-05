Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Increased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.17. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.