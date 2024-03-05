Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $37.78

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.78, but opened at $36.31. Intapp shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 753,308 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Intapp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,598,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,598,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,903 in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 824.1% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,106 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after buying an additional 708,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,585,000 after buying an additional 704,268 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 81.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after acquiring an additional 517,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $15,593,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

