International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 678,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 875,286 shares.The stock last traded at $24.58 and had previously closed at $24.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,600,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,911 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $12,946,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $35,239,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $88,540,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

