Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$15.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. Laurentian set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.34.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IIP.UN

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.91 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.74%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.