Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 74 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Shares of ITRK stock traded up GBX 264 ($3.35) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,885 ($62.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,261. The company has a market cap of £7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,651.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,396.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,169.13. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,746 ($47.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,972 ($63.10).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITRK shares. BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.46) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($62.19) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,651 ($59.03).
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
