Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. 56,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,874. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $8.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKI. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth about $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

