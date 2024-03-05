Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,035. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

