Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

VLT stock remained flat at $10.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,007. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

