Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,033,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
KBWB stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Bank ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Foot Locker Stock Is the Retail Value Play Growing at 46%
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Zoom Video Indicates Normalization Ends and Growth Resumes
- What is a Dividend King?
- Hims & Hers Stock Rises On Stimulating Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.