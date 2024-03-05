Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,033,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

KBWB stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 155,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,239 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 335,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

