Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of VMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,049. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 132,004 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 226,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,437 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 90.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

