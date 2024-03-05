Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 949.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,926 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,147. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

