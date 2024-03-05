Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,872. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Insider Activity

In other Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,979 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,284.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,534,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,974,924.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 157,769 shares of company stock worth $1,629,701 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 104,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

