Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ecolab (ECL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ecolab (NYSE: ECL):

3/1/2024 – Ecolab is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $232.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $237.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $212.00 to $227.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $193.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $213.00 to $238.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

1/11/2024 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $211.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Ecolab was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.06. 261,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.27 and a 200 day moving average of $188.10. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $227.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,239,000 after purchasing an additional 305,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,121,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,506,000 after purchasing an additional 424,791 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

