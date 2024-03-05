IPVERSE Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $89,395.54 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE, originally launched on the Klaytn network and later migrated to Ethereum in 2023, is a blockchain-based platform designed to enhance the transparency and efficiency of intellectual property transactions. The IPV token plays a crucial role in this ecosystem, facilitating various IP-related services. The project’s focus on leveraging blockchain technology for intellectual property services. The migration from Klaytn to Ethereum signifies a strategic adaptation to leverage the unique capabilities of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

