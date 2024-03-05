iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 190,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 130,849 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $24.36.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0691 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.