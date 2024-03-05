iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 190,280 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 130,849 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $24.36.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0691 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

