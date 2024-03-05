iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Position Lessened by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,747,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,300,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. 6,554,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,130,537. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

