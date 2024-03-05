iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.48. 691,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.99. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $173.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

