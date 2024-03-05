iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 7th (NYSEARCA:IHF)

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) shares are set to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

IHF opened at $264.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $240.08 and a one year high of $271.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,041,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 193.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,054,000 after acquiring an additional 87,737 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,821,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

