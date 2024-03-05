Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JBL. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.80. 509,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,693. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.05. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

