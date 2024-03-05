Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,570 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $181.52. The stock had a trading volume of 61,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.93. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $184.24. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

