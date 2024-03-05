Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,243 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.09 and a twelve month high of $194.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.12 and a 200 day moving average of $169.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

