Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 804 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ARES traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.52. 1,170,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

