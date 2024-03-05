Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,681 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 891,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,204,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $101.05. The company had a trading volume of 488,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $102.92.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

